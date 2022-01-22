Little mags, big ideas

With the passing away of well-known Kannada writer and public intellectual Chandrashekhar Patil (1939-2022), the journey of Sankramana, the longest running Kannada literary magazine, has also come to an end.

Chandrashekhar Patil or Champa as he was popularly known, founded Sankramana with his fellow writers around 1965 and edited it till 2019.

The journey of Kannada literary magazines, which have shaped different phases of Kannada literature, started a century ago. In 1924, 22 year old Shivaram Karanth launched Vasantha, “just to be an editor”, as he later wrote. The monthly carried stories, articles, and “poems as fillers”. A N Krishnarao, aged 20, started Kathanjali in 1928 “to publish the best Kannada short stories.”

In 1933, Da Ra Bendre and friends started Jeevana, which stopped abruptly when the British government imprisoned Bendre for publishing Narabali (Human Sacrifice), a poem that critiqued the establishment. Masti Venkatesha Iyengar took over Jeevana which published stories, criticism, and poems. The famous cultural debate involving Masti and Kuvempu about Kuvempu’s play ShudraTapasvi was published in Jeevana.

While university publications like Prabuddha Karnataka, Sadhane, Sahitya Adhyayana served their academic purpose, the literary magazines tried to set literary standards and evolve new modes of criticism from time to time.

Gopalakrishna Adiga’s Saakshi defined Navya poetics, published Navya (Modernist) writings, and shaped the tools of New Criticism. Socialist writers like Champa, Poornachandra Tejaswi and P Lankesh moved away from the Navya movement, redefining their writers’ role.

Tejaswi and his friends published Lahari, while Lankesh brought out Panchali, a literary special, whose success prompted him to launch his own weekly later.

Sankramana was stopped for a year, when Champa was imprisoned in 1975 during the Emergency for his anti-establishment expressions. But it sprang back to life soon after, and became an ideological companion of the Bandaya (rebel) literary movement.

In 1974, Socialist writer Shrinivas started Shudra and came to be known as Shudra Shrinivas thereafter. Shudra evolved into a monthly with a liberal outlook, accommodating writers from Communist, Dalit, Bandaya and feminist backgrounds.

Shudra published highbrow essays by social scientists and art critics too before it too shut down around 2016. Panchama, published by Dalit Sangharsh Samiti, defined and published new Dalit writing, besides being a forum to assert Dalit rights.

Samudaya Varta Patra edited by S Malathi and others had Marxist leanings and was a part of Samudaya theatre group. Carrying theatre-related articles and reviews, it also shaped the tone and tenor of the committed theatre which strongly believed that theatre could be an instrument of social change.

R G Halli Nagaraj’s Anveshane provided ample space for the upcoming Bandaya writers. A fine blend of art, culture and literature, Anveshane continues to reach its readers at least once or twice in a year.

Achala edited by N Gayathri, and Manasa edited by Rajeshwari were not strictly literary mags, but they earned a prime place in tradition as they defined Feminism of the working classes in Karnataka. Sukanya Kanaralli ran the first Kannada web magazine, Gelathi, a forum for feminist thoughts, for a few years, and the Latest addition to the series, Hitaishini (http://hitaishinimag.com), edited by R Purnima and N Gayatri, is a fine blend of ideas, feminist analyses and creative writing.

In the mid-1980s, U R Ananthamurthy started Rujuvathu, a quarterly which published literary, cultural essays and redefined the Navya critical tools. Ankana, published by P P Balaga, grew into a multi-disciplinary magazine which reoriented the critical tools of those times.

Meanwhile, the arrival of Lankesh Patrike, a politico-cultural weekly, marked a decisive turn in Kannada literary culture, as the tabloid carried the kind of writings that literary magazines would, in a more engaging manner. Like its political writings, its literary judgments and book reviews too were unsparing and that set a new standard for little mags too.

Kannada literary magazines have always nurtured new talents and helped create a vibrant literary culture. There were days when even the writings of P Lankesh, Vijaya Dabbe, D R Nagaraj, N Gayatri and Devanoora Mahadeva which would not find place in dailies and weeklies were published in literary magazines. Siddalingaiah’s hard hitting poems were first published in Shudra. Long and dense poems, criticism, cultural theory and lengthy complex essays would not have found a larger readership but for these magazines.

The impulse of the writer-editors to wield literary power and establish the legitimacy of their schools of thought too had a role in the making of these magazines. Many of these writer-editors provided intellectual leadership in Kannada literary circles.

Readers could often glean the ideological leanings of the writers contributing to these magazines. The Modernist Gopalkrishna Adiga later aligned with the political right, while Champa, Shudra and Ananthamurthy remained Lohiaites.

Ravikumar’s Abhinava, Prahlad’s Sanchaya and Vivek Shanbhag’s Deshakaala shied away from ideological leanings and struck a middle path. Yet they shaped the poetics of the new generation and presented the best new writings of their times. Deshakaala stood out in its appearance too, thanks to Channakeshava’s artistry.

Kannada literary magazines have often redefined the changing role of the Kannada writer. Sankramana, Shudra and Anveshane, envisaged the writer as an interventionist street fighter, while Saakshi, Rujuvathu and Ragahavendra Patil’s Samvada aimed for an introspective intellectual with sound literary values.

The 21st century saw new additions like Samahita which published full length academic essays. D S Nagabhushan’s Hosa Manushya and Indudhara Honnapur’s Samvada continue to focus on theoretical issues related to culture and society.

The latest addition is Akshara Sangaatha, a quarterly, edited by T S Goravara, a Deccan Herald Changemaker. Another DH Changemaker Rajendra Prasad edited Sankathana, featuring a galaxy of new-generation writers, for sometime.

The next-gen writers have made Sangaatha an interesting mixture of creative writing and cultural criticism. Maintaining its periodicity, Sangaatha has encouraged new writers, otherwise content with their FB posts, to write critical essays.

Over the years, apathy of the subscribers and the literary community in general has caused the untimely demise of several literary magazines.

Yet, the committed editors who steadfastly carry on, earnestly soliciting articles, meticulously reading the proofs, relentlessly carrying their magazines to post offices are among the true cultural warriors fighting against odds, forging ahead.

(The author is a Kannada novelist, poet, playwright and a critic)