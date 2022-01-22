Makkala Jagali lets young students' talents shine

When Taranath Kairangala, a government school art teacher in Manchi, Dakshina Kannada, saw that the pandemic was stifling his students’ creative expressions, he began assigning them weekend tasks.

He asked them to draw pictures, write poems/ stories, design a collage and so on.

When he got a good response, he felt like sharing his students’ work and voices with others.

This government school teacher along with his school principal Shusheela Vitla then enlisted the help of other like-minded individuals — government school teachers, educationists, media professionals — to launch Makkala Jagali, an online magazine in Kannada for children of all age groups.

The portal was launched on November 14, 2020 and features short stories, articles written by children, their drawings, paintings, and crafts.

“There are many talented children in our schools. But they do not realise it and while away time on mobile phones. Our magazine provides an engaging platform for them to express themselves creatively and improve their skills,” Kairangala says.

A WhatsApp group now allows children to share pictures/videos of their art that are uploaded to the portal.

The teachers managing the magazine finetune the students’ work, wherever necessary.

The group currently has around 5,000 children from Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru, Davangere, Hassan, Uttara Kannada and other districts and many of them actively contribute to the magazine. Even the title song of the portal which has received wide appreciation was sung by a student Shreeraksha S H Pujari.

“I eagerly wait for my painting to be put up on the portal as it gives me immense satisfaction and encourages me to come with new ideas,” says Vistrutha S Prasad, a Class 4 student from Mysuru.

For Sapthami Devadig of Kirimanjeshwar, Udupi, 'Akkana Pathra' is her favourite. Here students have to write a reply to a letter sent to them.

Apart from this, the magazine has innovative and informative articles written by the group members and experts.

For instance, Aravind Kudla, a school headmaster and mathematics teacher from Moodambailu, writes about birds in a way easily understood by students.

“As a wildlife enthusiast, I wanted to introduce kids to the fascinating world of birds through ‘Hakki Kathe’. But I did not want to just give them facts. So, I knit a story around my encounter with a bird and write it down with interesting pictures,” says Kudla.

Lamenting that writing skills, especially creative writing, have been slowly vanishing, Kudla said that the not-for-profit magazine concentrates on improving students’ language knowledge.

“My daughter was good at academics. But her writing skills became better after she began writing for Makkaljagali,” says Shakutanla B, mother of Vaishnavi, a Class 5 student.

The magazine has other columns like the ‘Badalagonave Please’ (Let’s change, please) which deals with personality development, ‘Jeevana Sambrahma’ where the writer shares about his life as a boy and ‘Spoortiya Maathugalu’ which provides much-needed motivation.

To keep students engaged, the magazine gives special tasks during festivals and other occasions. During Navaratri, it asked interested students to draw rangolis and send pictures and videos of their efforts.

On Children’s Day, students were asked to draw portraits. Under the ‘Hasiru Yodharu’ programme, students had to plant saplings and write about it. They then had to track the plant’s growth as well.

In November 2021, a drawing competition was held in which over 5,000 Kannada students, including those other states participated.

“All these programmes received a good response, especially from urban students, and expanded our reach. Many children who used to hook to mobile phones now engage in some creative stuff,” adds Kairangala.

The magazine also introduces children with unique and hidden talents. Recently, they had a write-up on a student who could easily climb 200 arecanut/coconut plants, grow vegetables, tend to cattle and also engage in agriculture.

Through this, they wanted to drive home the message that no work must be looked down upon and talent had no bounds.

Greeshma, a Class 8 standard student who writes poems for the magazine, says that after she began writing for Makkalajagali, she has begun reading books other than her textbook as well. She also loves reading the write-ups put up in the magazine.

Bantwal Block Education Officer M P Jnanesh who has been supporting the efforts and is also a contributor to the magazine, said that their main intention is to spread positivity among children stuck amid this Covid chaos.

“Our efforts pay off when we see these children happy doing things they like. One day, we may spot an ‘Abdul Kalam’ among these innocent smiles,” hopes Jnanesh.