Mysore's distinct path to independence

Leading up to India's independence, the then state of Mysore had not witnessed many fierce resistance movements, but for the dhwaja satyagraha on April 10, 1938, at Shivapura in Maddur taluk, and the subsequent police firing at Vidurashwatha on April 25. Mysore was a welfare state ruled by the Wadiyar kings even during British colonisation.

Unlike other princely states of the time, Mysore was democratic. Elections were introduced here in 1881 itself through the establishment of the Praja Prathinidhi Sabha (people's representative assembly). Besides this, power was decentralised in the form of district boards, taluk boards and municipalities.

The Indian National Congress (INC) was active in the state too. Congress leaders provided guidance to the maharajas and coordinated with other British presidencies.

As the Congress was dominated by members of the Brahmin community, the Praja Mitra Mandali was established in 1917, demanding equal representation for various castes in Mysore politics. In 1930, a second political party, Praja Paksha, was started under the guidance of D V Gundappa, with a wider perspective on inclusion. In those days, Praja Paksha became more influential than the Congress in Mysore.

Members of Praja Paksha were the ones who started the practice of ‘walkout’ from the Praja Prathinidhi Sabha, to register their protest against government policies and administration. In 1934, both Praja Mitra Mandali and Praja Paksha merged to form Praja Samyuktha Paksha.

Two years later, Praja Samyuktha Paksha merged with the Congress for better influence because policies and activities of the INC were accepted widely by people in rural areas.

As the independence movement progressed, Mysore saw a campaign for a 'responsible' government, where Congress leaders would be able to participate in local politics and administration. However, the national policy of the Congress was to avoid interfering in the internal affairs of princely states.

During the 51st session of the INC in 1938, at Haripura in Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi expressed his concern that it was not judicious to protest against the British and the princely rulers at the same time. Besides, Gandhi had a liking for the Mysore Maharajas, especially Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, whom Gandhi himself referred to as ‘Rajarshi’ (meaning saintly king).

Mysore Congress formed

Thus, a resolution was passed that the Congress name should not be used for political movements in princely states. This paved the way for the birth of the Mysore Congress committee in 1938.

The first session of the Mysore Congress was held over three days, starting on April 10, 1938. It was over the course of this meeting in Shivapura, that the first dhwaja satyagraha was held in the state. Soon after, the leaders of the Mysore Congress planned another flag-hoisting on April 25 - the event now known as the Vidurashwatha massacre. These incidents led to widespread protests across Mysore.

After independence, demand for the formation of a 'responsible' government became more vocal. Even though Maharaja Jayachamaraja Wadiyar was the first among the princely state rulers to sign the Instrument of Accession, he stayed in power through his Dewan and council of ministers.

Mysore Chalo

To emphasise their demand for a 'responsible' government, the state's Congress leaders started the Mysore Chalo satyagraha on September 1, 1947. On that day, Congress leader K C Reddy listed their demands — proclamation of the formation of a democratically accountable government, formation of an interim ministry, establishment of a constitutional committee for drafting a state constitution and release of all political prisoners.

The Maharaja’s government imposed curfew in cities, censored newspapers, and closed schools. Over the course of Mysore Chalo, police firing killed over 20 people.

As protests continued across the state, the Maharaja announced the establishment of a new government on October 24, 1947. K C Reddy was sworn in three days later, and served as chief minister of the interim ministry till the elections of 1952.

It has to be noted that 14 out of Karnataka's current 31 districts — Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Tumakuru, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Chitradurga and Davangere — were once administered by the Wadiyars.

Close to two months after Mysore Chalo began, a 'responsible' government was finally established in the state of Mysore.