New learning for a community and its children

In Mysuru district, a silent revolution is sweeping through the field of education. A community-based intervention, called ‘Model Village’, is tackling serious academic challenges faced by children in rural areas.

Headed by Pratham, a non-profit organisation, the project is being implemented on an experimental basis in Muthathi, Hyakanuru, Mavinahalli and Sujjalur. With the objective of ensuring that every child is in school, the programme mainly improves the quality of learning in government primary and secondary schools.

The initiative involves working with parents, teachers and local government bodies. The project began in 2019, before the outbreak of Covid. Volunteers continued working using online platforms during the pandemic.

At first the NGO’s volunteers visited every home and interacted with parents. Parents were urged to visit the schools, at least once a week, to ascertain the progress of their children. The primary point of emphasis during these meetings was the need for greater focus on the academic requirements and performance of their children.

As parents heeded this advice, the transformation was evident. Parents were seen spending more time with their children, and their visits to the schools increased considerably.

Following this, the focus of the project shifted to teachers. A major challenge for teachers was finding more time to dedicate exclusively to teaching.

According to a 2018 report published by the National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration, only 19% of a teacher’s school hours was spent on teaching activities. The remaining time was allotted to non-teaching work such as election duties, polio campaigns and maintaining mid-day meal registers.

Once this problem was identified, the project funded the hiring of more teachers in schools that lacked staff strength.

“Teachers have been appointed at Anganwadi centres at Muthathi. This has helped children aged between three and six years,” said Saraswati, a gram panchayat member in Muthathi.

Another area of focus was reaching out to students who could not access education during the Covid-19 pandemic. Such students were identified and reintroduced into the schooling system.

The project also involved coordination with the School Development and Monitoring Committees (SDMC) and gram panchayats to improve educational facilities and amenities. The SDMCs addressed problems relating to basic amenities, and the construction of toilets, classrooms and playgrounds. As a result, the learning infrastructure underwent significant development.

“In Sujjalur, there are currently four teachers from Pratham. They have partnered with Anganawadi centres, schools and educated persons in the village for the academic improvement of children,” adds Umesh, president, SDMC, Sujjalur.

Community development

The efforts for change in the villages extended beyond academics and dealt with community issues. “Besides teaching, the Model Educational Village also emphasises the importance of a meaningful life. We don’t just focus on classroom education. We concentrate on the learning process for life, and that includes communities,” explained Ashwini Ranjan, Founder Trustee, Pratham, Mysuru.

The community intervention includes various initiatives such as organising drives to raise awareness on keeping water bodies clean. Computer centres were also set up in each village, for the students and villagers. These centres have helped them become acquainted with current affairs.

Short videos were produced and widely circulated on subjects such as the significance of sanitation, nutritious food and the impact of lavish spending.

The non-profit also implemented schemes to build the vocational skills of women. Training sessions were conducted on tailoring. “Sewing machines have been donated to women. Library facility has also been provided,” Umesh added.

What marked a major shift in the development of the village was the introduction of a mentoring initiative. Experts and resource persons from different fields were identified to be included in the programme. The mentors provide consistent guidance to students of Class 9 and 10.

The Model Village initiative has helped over 400 families in these villages. Neighbouring villages have now expressed their desire for such projects to be implemented in their communities.

(Translated from Kannada by Jagadish Angadi)