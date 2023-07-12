The basadis that emerge 

May-June is the time of the year when the backwaters of several dams in Karnataka recede, exposing the wealth of heritage that has been submerged. The Hidkal dam’s waters recede to reveal the ancient Vitthal temple, which was submerged in 1977 when the dam was constructed.

Similarly, in Basadi Hoskote or Bastihalli in Mandya district, the Jain temples in the backwaters of the Krishna Raja Sagara (KRS) dam are brought to the fore. Located 55 km from Mysuru, the temples are generally submerged. This place can be accessed from Shravanabelagola, through the Channarayapatna-Mysuru highway, travelling across small villages like Kurbarbasti and Mavinakere

Basadi Hoskote gets its name from the eponymous ‘basadi’ or Jain temple which stands here. A tall statue of about 18 feet of Bahubali, with features similar to that of the nearby Shravanabelagola, stands here.

The place has been prominent from the times of the Hoysala kings. Paleographic evidence in the form of inscriptions shed light on its antiquity and historical significance. Today, one can only see scattered ruins of Jain temples in this village, which once housed five basadis in all.

Inscriptions

There are two inscriptions that throw light on the antiquity of this temple.

One inscription, on the lintel of a mantapa in dilapidated condition, informs us about a basadi built by Vishnuvardhana’s minister Punushamayya (Punnusamiah). It also tells of the granting of the villages of Manikyadoodaluru and Mavinakere to the basadi. Most of the inscription is mutilated and unreadable.

Another mutilated inscription on the Manasthamba in front of the basadi tells that while Narasimha was ruling during 1165 CE, (even though the name of the king is not clear, it can be inferred on the basis of chronology) imposition of certain taxes was abolished on the produce from the land granted to a basadi built by Vishnuvardhana. This was given effect to by an official Somayya of Manikyavolu, as stated in the inscription, according to the Mandya District Gazette.

Other inscriptions, like one found at the feet of the idol, are illegible.

Intricate carving

One can find several mantapas with intricately carved stone pillars and slabs, an idol of a Tirthankara with the head missing, several idols of the Yaksha and Yakshinis and a door with splendid carvings in square panels. It depicts several deities riding horses. An idol of Bhagwan Mahaveer, accompanied by two Yakshinis and with a Chattra atop his head, is in relatively good condition.

Another beautiful panel with friezes of numerous miniature Jain temples, each with a Tirthankara seated within and guardian deities on either side, can be seen lying around. A few more idols of Tirthankaras, some standing in Kayotsarga posture and some seated in Padmasana can be seen, scattered along with mutilated idols of Yaksha-Yakshinis.

The Basadi Hoskote Bhagwan Bahubali Digambar Jain Trust manages the temples in this place. However, given the fact that this area is generally underwater for most of the year, when they emerge during summers, they lie largely unprotected. One wishes these relics could be shifted to a permanent protected place or a museum. Better still, the temple could be reconstructed. Else, we would be losing a piece of the rich heritage of our nation forever.