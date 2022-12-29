The forgotten hero stones of Kolar

Kolar is not only replete with ores of gold but is also a hidden treasure for historians. Several kings who have ruled this region have left behind stories that have been forgotten in the sands of time.

Kolar has witnessed several battles. To commemorate the sacrifices of soldiers, commoners and generals, hundreds of hero stones can be found dotting across the district. Known as 'veeragallu' or 'veerasila' locally, these stones date from the 3rd century BC to the 18th century AD. They are adorned with various carvings, including figures and inscriptions that narrate epic battles.

According to experts, about 1,500 inscriptions have been found so far. Experts believe that an equal number of stones remain undiscovered.

With the aim of preserving these hero stones and introducing them to the younger generation, a team of five has been excavating and has been shifting them to ‘parks’.

The team comprises Ukesh Kumar, the Zilla panchayat chief executive officer, a heritage enthusiast Swaminathan Natrajan, state archaeology department retired director H M Siddhanagoudar, historian G Shivappa Arivu and epigraphist K R Narasimhan.

"Kolar was a battlefield that witnessed wars by Cholas, Pallavas, Hoysalas, and feudal kings. Hence, we found hundreds of hero stones here," says Shivappa Arivu.

"Over a period of time, these hero stones have disappeared from public memory. Many hero stones were lying next to roads. Only a few hero stones were being worshipped in temples," says Ukesh Kumar.

Initially, it was difficult to convince villagers to hand over the hero stones. The stones were used to wash clothes, tie cattle, store firewood, and in construction. After the team explained the historical backgrounds of the inscriptions, some villagers gave in. The department has limited relocation efforts to neglected stones, excluding those being worshipped.

Kumar says the funds to develop parks to house the inscriptions came from the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme and gram panchayats. Efforts are being taken to add an ancient air to the parks. The hero stones will be set on pedestals made of mud, not cement.

The district administration has identified three locations — Arabikothanur in Kolar taluk, Hunkunda in Bangarpet taluk, and Doddashivara village of Malur taluk — to house the parks.

At present, the stones are being moved to Arabikothanur. Adjacent to a Kalyani (holy pond). The location already has more than 10 hero stones.

The administration also has plans to translate these inscriptions, which are in Tamil and Halegannada, into Kannada for the benefit of visitors. They plan to bring out a digital catalogue and a handbook in future.

The main intention of developing these three locations is to introduce local heroes to children. "Regular school trips will be organised. This is a small initiative to make people remember what they have forgotten," says Ukesh.

"People and gram panchayats are first-level guardians to the hero stones. If they feel attached to their heritage and history, the hero stones would be protected automatically," says Swaminathan.