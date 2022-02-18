These public schools rival the best in the state

Just a few weeks back, the grounds of the government primary school at Chikkajanthakal village in Gangavathi taluk, Koppal were filled with sludge.

The school also lacked toilets, drinking water facilities and hospitable playgrounds.

Today, the school has facilities on par with any other private educational institution in the state. There are separate grounds for Kho kho, Kabaddi and Volleyball. There is an exclusive Badminton court. New toilets, a drinking water unit and rainwater harvesting facility have come up.

This isn't just the story the school in Chikkajanthakal. There are similar stories of revival from many other government primary and high schools across Koppal.

The largest playground in the region has come up at the school at Arhal in Gangavathi taluk; the high school at Masaba Hanchinal in Yalaburga taluk will soon have the largest state-of-the-art auditorium; the schools at Chikkabenakal and Mallapur in Gangavathi and Chandinal in Yalaburga taluk can now compete with private schools in terms of infrastructure. Some schools in Kushtagi, Kanakagiri, Karatagi and Kukanoor tauks will soon have modern Science laboratories.

The Zilla Panchayat's special drive has transformed infrastructure facilities at schools in a record time, pushing Koppal to the top when it comes to using funds to upgrade facilities.

Soon after the ZP vowed for a complete makeover of the government schools, the officers had to address a major problem: arranging the funds.

They decided to converge funds allocated under different schemes and roped in donors to meet requirements in case of shortage.

"We have taken up a project to revive the government schools in the district by utilising funds allocated to the Zilla Panchayat, Taluk Panchayat, Gram Panchayat and Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board. We are also utilising National Rural Employment Guarantee Act funds (MGNREGA),” Fouzia B Taranum, Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Panchayat says.

The project is driven by certain objectives. The initiative hopes to create assets for schools, provide infrastructure at par with private institutions and ensure access to facilities that the students have been deprived of so far.

Many teachers and officers believe that the project will address the problem of school dropouts and shore up enrollment rates in the next academic year.

The project lays emphasis on constructing compounds, kitchen gardens, toilets, drinking water units, rainwater harvesting units, laboratories and playgrounds.

It also has provision to commission Badminton, Shuttlecock and Basketball courts wherever land is available.

Infrastructure

The project lays emphasis on seven components: water harvesting structure, Nutritious garden, compound wall, playground, kitchen room, canteen and toilets.

The model school initiative has chosen 153 government schools (primary, higher primary or high school) across seven taluks in Koppal, which will benefit 27,500 primary and higher primary students, and over 5,000 high school students, according to Taranum.

According to Sangappa Chakrasali, Cluster Resource Person (Koppal West), cordial relations between the higher-ups and subordinates are playing a major role in the successful implementation of the project.

R T Nayak, headmaster, government high school, Chikkajanthakal echoing similar views, says, "The top officers keep encouraging teachers. The onus is now on teachers to utilise the facilities and maintain them properly. The upgraded facilities will surely support students’ learning process."

Taranum credits the transformation to teachers.

"Teachers are really cooperative. They are excited for the new scheme. They want the students to have access to every facility. The laboratories and digital library will inculcate reading habit among students," she notes.

“We are happy to see changes in our school. Today, we have a good playground with facilities for different games,” says Ravikumar Patil, a student of Srimathi Gauramma Basappa Achar government high school, Masaba Hanchinal.

The women teachers say the upgraded toilet facilities has greatly benefitted the girl students.

A team of 27 workers completed a large playground on two acres opposite government PU College at Sriramanagar in Gangavathi taluk in just 16 days at a cost of Rs 16 lakh a month ago. Saplings have been planted across the playground that has facilities for different games. There are infrastructures to enable students to work out for physical fitness.

The 200-metre running track, separate courts for Shuttlecock, Basketball, Badminton and basic amenities for students to practice different games for success in national and international games make the playground at Arhal village in Gangavathi special in the region.

“About 120 workers completed the work in less than six months which will benefit the public and over 778 students in the village,” says Dr D Mohan, Gangavathi taluk panchayat executive officer.

Scientifically designed desks, modern kitchen at a cost of Rs 21 lakh, laboratory and library at a cost of Rs 30 lakh, open air theatre at a cost of Rs 10 lakh, solar light facility and other upgraded facilities make the Masaba Hanchinal unique in the district.

"Many will surely be surprised to see such infrastructure facilities in the government school," says Mounesh Badiger, BEO, Koppal.

