This police wields a green thumb

We all have seen police preventing crimes and protecting people and properties. But here is a policeman in Shivamogga who has been nurturing a forest on Kalabhairaveshwara hill near Holehonnur town in Bhadravathi taluk over the past five years.

Police constable Haleshappa S (37) working at Kote police station in Shivamogga city has been guarding people as well as the trees planted by him.

"I believe the best gift one can give to the coming generations is natural resources," he says expressing confidence that his efforts would one day change people's mindset towards nature.

To begin with, he planted around 1,500 fruit-bearing trees such as mango and jackfruit on 10 acres on the hill. Though he watered these plants regularly and took utmost care, only around 500 survived as the soil was not suitable for these species.

He then consulted experts, purchased the saplings from forest department nurseries and planted saplings of Simarouba, Gmelina arborea (known as Shivani locally), Indian fig, tamarind, Indian gooseberry, Bilva (Indian bael) etc which suited the soil. He, however, refrained from planting any timber tree to avoid attaching commercial value to it.

Watering the saplings was another uphill task. Every day, he fetched water from the Tungabhadra or nearby water source and took it to the hill in a tractor where he watered the plants from 6 am to 8.30 am before leaving to Shivamogga for official duty. He even hired three workers during the summers to water the saplings. As years rolled by, youths of the village joined hands in watering the trees.

With all these efforts, the hill turned greener in just five years.

Dream come true

"In 2008, I was appointed as a police constable and posted in Hosanagar taluk, which is a part of Malnad. The green natural forest there impressed me so much so that I decided to create a similar one in my native village, a part of semi-Malnad," he recalls.

As a boy, he had seen many trees on the hill in his village and over the years, they were cut down by local people for various reasons. "I wanted to restore the greenery and transform my village into a model one. I strongly believe that a vibrant ecosystem is essential for people's health."

Another challenge that Haleshappa faced in taking up plantation on the hill in Danayakapura was that local people had an eye on the land so that they could encroach it. As it was not private land, he just began planting saplings on the hill without any expectation. This drew the ire of a section of the local people who took the legal route. But this did not deter Haleshappa.

"Fencing has not been taken up around the trees due to ongoing legal issues. I have urged the forest officials to consider it as a deemed forest so that the trees would get some protection."

Family support

Initially, his wife and mother too were not much in favour of his activities but his determination made them support the cause. Now, his son and daughter accompany him to the hill every day and feel thrilled to see the plants grow.

Generally, he plants saplings from June to December apart from birthdays and wedding anniversaries of local people and till now, has spent around Rs 60,000 to buy saplings. Paropakaram, an NGO from Shivamogga, too supports him while Rural Sub-inspector Manjunath has been lending some financial aid.

Hailing Haleshappa's eco-friendly activities, Additional Superintendent of Police H T Shekhar said Haleshappa has been the pride of their department. "He has been carrying out afforestation activities in spite of the work pressure. This shows his concern towards environment and society," he said adding that the department is committed to encouraging his activities.

Danayakapura resident and Sidlipura gram panchayat president R Chandrappa too assured all possible support in planting trees. "Haleshappa has been a role model to all the surrounding villages. His efforts to transform a barren land into a forest is worth emulating."