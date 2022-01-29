This 'symbol of love' reflects the water wisdom of Keladi rulers

Folk tales abound about Champaka Sarasu, a historical lake in Anandapura, Shivamogga district, which stands testimony to the water conservation efforts during the 16th century.

Sagara-based writer and researcher Na D’Souza says that the lake was built during the Keladi regime for the purpose of providing drinking water.

Popular belief is that this is a monument of love built by Keladi King Raja Hiriya Venkatappa Nayaka in memory of his wife Champaka.

According to a folklore, Venkatappa Nayaka falls in love with Champaka, a woman from the fishing community and eventually, she reciprocates. Locals believe their love transcended the barriers of caste and class but their marriage saw a tragic end due to societal norms and pressure, with Champaka ending her life by suicide.

Historical accounts

Italian traveller Pietro Della Valle, who visited Keladi in 1623 during the rule of Venkatappa Nayaka (1586–1629), has eloquently written about the architecture of Keladi Nayakas. In his book, The Travels of Pietro Della Valle in India, he makes a passing remark about “twice married Venkatappa Nayaka’s affair with another woman from a meat-eating community.” However, not much information is available about the identity of the woman.

Historically, there is no evidence about the existence of Queen Champaka.

However, there is evidence to establish that this lake was built by Venkatappa Nayaka for the purpose of providing drinking water to the people of Anandapura and that it was donated to a math.

An inscription found in Yedehalli, near Sagara town, mentions the details of handing over of Champaka Sarasu lake to Mahathina Math in Anandapura.

According to Imperial Gazetteer of India Mysore and Coorg 1908, Keladi king Venkatappa Nayaka established Sivachara Math, and called it Champaka-Sarasu.

Na D’Souza says Champaka Sarasu, situated in Anandapura, finds a mention in Shivatatva Ratnakara written by Keladi Basappa Nayaka.

As this place was surrounded by Champaka trees, the lake was named as Champaka Sarasu.

Na D’Souza refutes the tales of the king’s love and its link to the lake and says this is one of the many lakes built by the Keladi Nayakas.

Water sources

English traveller Alexander Hamilton, who visited the Keladi kingdom in the 17th century, famously wrote, “Keladi Nayakas have built public infrastructure such as water reservoirs, parks, stepped wells, tanks and roads, apart from palaces and temples.” Champaka Sarasu does seem like one such stepped lake.

Hamilton cites the example of Keladi Hirekere reservoir built in those days. The reservoir is the primary source of water for the surrounding regions even to this day.

Champaka Sarasu is spread across five acres, with two elephant sculptures placed at the front. Steps are arranged on the four sides of the lake much like the pushkaranis of the Vijayanagara empire.

A small Shiva temple is built in the middle of the lake. The entire lake is covered with a laterite stone compound and a small window-like opening is kept on the rear side to let the water out.

Champaka Sarasu is a living example of water conservation and management initiatives by Keladi Nayakas. Many water tanks, ponds and lakes built during their rule are perennial even to this day. Devagange, a lake built in Nagara, is another such example.

Conservation efforts

Today, this beautiful lake remains obscure. Lack of public attention and administrative care has not dampened the spirit of Anandapura’s residents. They have formed a group called Save History and Heritage Committee for the conservation of this lake.

The group has been conducting various activities in this premises. From poetry sessions to workshops and government-supported programmes, Champaka Sarasu has been used as the venue for many events.

Swimming classes are conducted here for the past three years. Recently, YashoMarga foundation, an NGO, has taken up the preservation work of the lake under the guidance of water conservation expert Shivananda Kalave.

The committee is optimistic of getting government help for preservation and beautification of this cherished structure.

(The author is with Kuvempu University, Shivamogga)