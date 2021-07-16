What Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar was like behind the royal robe

Many religions of the world emphasise on compassion or karuna as the defining feature of a refined human being. The very first adjective that Kamakshi Devi used to describe her father, Maharaja Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar, was ‘kind’. She added compassionate and composed. To me, the message was loud and clear, amidst all the high sopranos of his multi-facetted personality, there was a powerful tenor of kindness through it all.

"He was an ordinary-seeming man with extraordinary abilities," added Kamakshi Devi, when asked to describe the man behind the royal robe.

Interestingly, this is reflected in all of his creative offerings. Many of his ordinary-seeming Carnatic kritis embody dense melodic ideas. His writings on the Gita and Indian culture, in seemingly simple words unravel the majesty of a civilisation’s wisdom. His long-standing interest in the African continent, as documented in two monographs Africa and India and African Survey reflect a deep compassion for its people. The essay ‘Note on Ecological Surveys to precede Large Irrigation Projects- Wesley Press, Mysore; 1955’ champions the cause for considering flora, fauna and animal ecosystems when considering large irrigation projects in Mysore – a caution against inhumane industrial short-sightedness.

Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar credits this ‘culturing of his personality’ to his mother. In an interview with writer H S Krishnaswamy Iyengar, he spoke of how his mother sculpted his personality: "She kindled my interest in spiritualism-Adhyatma. Another great quality of my mother was kindness. She had an open mind and was large-hearted and she always tried to understand others' points of view. I have followed her precept on many occasions and every time I have succeeded."

Wondering how he packed it all in a day — administrative duties, his creative pursuits, public tours and such, Kamakshi Devi says that he was an extraordinarily busy man, yet, always had a sense of priority.

“He always gave us time, attention and was in touch with our big and small likes, dislikes, fears and dreams. He was a father at home, and not always a scholar or a king. A stickler for time and punctuality, the family breakfast was an important time to be together,” she says while adding how she shared her love for reading with her father, a bibliophile.

Before he turned 30, the Maharaja had seen the worst of second world war, a new world order after, and ruled Mysore for a decade. He managed to pull Mysore out of a war-economy, food shortage and famines, before melding with the Indian Union.

He composed nearly 100-outstanding Carnatic kritis, resuscitated the orchestra scene in London by sponsoring the Philharmonic Concert Society and had started chipping away at his first erudite commentary on the Advaitha Vedantic text of Avadhuta Gita at the end of his third decade.

His was a life that saw many big changes of power from Mysore Simhasanadheeshwara to Rajapramukh and later Governor of Mysore and Madras - all in 55 years of a full life.

The Maharaja’s life philosophies were tested on the sands of time, time and again, each time he emerged victorious, justifying the prefix ‘Jaya’ added to his name at birth. "He adapted so well to the new realities, and such large and far-reaching losses — no complaints, no rants," said Kamakshi Devi.

Clearly, the river of self-compassion anchored him through these very difficult personal times. "He was stoic, never expressed any self-pity or anger at the turn of events," said Kamakshi Devi, referring to the abolition of royal titles and the privy-purse in 1971.

An image emerged from her recollections, he led a truly rich inner life, cultivated by the rich ideals of Advaitha Vedanta.

When asked how generations to come could remember him, her answer was — his extraordinary ability to be human — a virtue ignored in today’s almost vain world of the rat race to be the first and the best.

(The writer is Director, Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts - Regional Centre, Bengaluru and author of the book Maverick Maharaja. On the occasion of Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar's birth anniversary on July 18, she is starting a virtual celebration of Wadiyar's creative genius at www.facebook.com/DeeptiNavaratna)