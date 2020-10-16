White sands & a 'blue flag' greet these beachgoers

Before they received the coveted ‘Blue Flag’ certification, Padubidri beach in Kaup taluk in Udupi district and Kasarkod beach in Uttara Kannada remained largely unknown; even today, they do not find mention in the ‘Places of interest’ listed by the official websites of the respective district administrations.

Since the news of the certification went viral, the footfall here has increased by a hundred times. “We get around 700 to 900 visitors every day," says Kasarakod Beach Manager Vinod S Shidlani.

Though the 'Blue Flag' eco-label has arrived now, the work to rejuvenate the beaches started a couple of years ago, in 2018. Eureka Forbes, which was entrusted with the Kasarakod beach by the Society of Integrated Coastal Management and Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, spent months removing the trash which was dumped in the area for decades.

At Padubidri beach, the locals opposed any sort of development, who feared that international certification would attract foreign tourists and affect their lifestyle. So, another spot at Narsal, where River Kamini — after meandering through the Mangrove islands — joins the Arabian sea, was identified. A year ago, after a cyclone-triggered sea erosion washed away interlock bricks and some structures, another 480 metres along the beach was identified as a ‘Safe Bathing Zone’.

The beach also has watchtowers rising upto a height up to 113 meters, which are staffed by three trained lifeguards. "Soon we will install nets, procured from Goa, in the water to physically prevent tourists from venturing deep into the sea," says Padubidri beach manager Vijay Shetty.

Both Kasarakod and Padubidri beaches now have as many as 32 facilities, including children's play area, hammocks, recliners with sit-out umbrellas among other amenities.

Besides being disabled-friendly with ramps and toilets, both beaches also have an amphibious chair to help differently-abled children frolic in the waves.

The beaches have also installed solar panels and a grey water treatment plant; in all these locations have seen an investment of Rs 7 - 10 crore, including the payment of staff salaries.

Sahana, a tourist from Bengaluru, appreciated the separate changing room at the Kasarakod beach, which provided her with much-needed privacy absent in many other places.

Elderly couple Mohammed and Zeenath, residents of Padubidri, who visit Padubidri beach regularly confessed that the beach has come as a blessing to the town which was starved of recreation.

But will the increasing footfall mean a rise in pollution as well? The management in these facilities allay these apprehensions by pointing to the solid waste management unit in the beach. The compost generated will be utilised for local needs and dry waste will be disposed of in a scientific manner by Padubidri and Kasarakod grama panchayats, they said.

The certification also makes it mandatory for beaches to regularly monitor their quality of water.

With Jungle Lodges and Resorts looking for land near these pristine locations, residents pin hopes on the new-found status of the beaches in creating jobs for their children. Kaup MLA Lalaji R Mendon said the Blue Flag certification will surely boost tourism activities in the area and create employment opportunities.