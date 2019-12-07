The endearing Mark Cubbon

People in Bengaluru utter the word ‘Cubbon’ a few thousand times a day.

The name of Sir Mark Cubbon and his contribution to the Princely State of Mysore is well known. He ranks amongst a few colonial officers who genuinely liked India and helmed deeds that continue to influence the state.

Though the British rule was essentially exploitative, the services of some of the officers such as Mark Cubbon come under the dictum: ‘enlightened self-interest!’

In other words, there was a collateral benefit. Sir Mark Cubbon, as chief commissioner, was the de facto ruler of Mysore from 1834 to 1861.

Young and brimming

He landed in India as a cadet aged 26 in 1801, and never visited home in The Isle of Man in England. By the time he retired, he had risen to the rank of lieutenant general.

He streamlined the administration, simplified revenue collection and implemented important infrastructure projects to improve the state’s economy.

By the time India got its independence, the Princely State of Mysore was one of the most prosperous and developed regions in the country thanks to the foundation laid by Sir Mark Cubbon.

Sir Mark Cubbon was also concurrently the Chief Commissioner of Coorg, which was annexed by the British in 1834.

In sharp contrast to the chaotic rule of the last raja of Coorg, Sir Mark endeared himself to the people of Coorg and extended all the help he could in improving their standard of living. He gave timely assistance in establishing schools and helped German missionaries: Rev Hermann Moegling and Rev Georg Richter, in upgrading the standard of education. The administration was streamlined and infrastructure improved in Coorg as well. Many of his contributions to Coorg are still remembered.

The memory of Sir Mark Cubbon is primarily perpetuated by the iconic park named after him in Bengaluru. There is also a Cubbonpet and a Cubbon Road in the city.

Cubbon Park was originally established in 1870 by Major General Richard Sankey, the chief engineer, and was named ‘Meade Park’ after Sir John Meade, who was the acting chief commissioner at the time.

It was later renamed in honour of Sir Mark who died in 1861 while on his way back to England onboard the ship which had reached the newly opened Suez Canal.

Again, in 1927, Cubbon Park was renamed as Sri Chamarajendra Park, which continues to be the official name of the park.

However, the park is still popularly referred to as Cubbon Park.

Another monument in memory of Sir Mark, which has seen many controversies, is the equestrian statue of the longest-serving Chief Commissioner of Mysore and Coorg.

The bronze statue with all the four legs of the horse on the ground (which indicates that the rider survived wars unharmed), was installed in the Parade Grounds (currently known as Field Marshall Manekshaw Parade Grounds) in 1866.

The statue was made by the famous artist Baron Carlo Marochetti, who was Queen Victoria’s favourite sculptor.

Around the 1870s, the statue was shifted to the front of the newly constructed Attara Katcheri (the High Court of Karnataka).

Years after Independence, under pressure from advocates, the statue was moved to the back of the High Court building facing Cubbon Park.

Recently, I located the statue to take photographs and was surprised to see it adorned with a fresh garland! Sir Mark Cubbon is certainly loved.