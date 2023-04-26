The mesmerising mountains of Karnataka

The best view comes after the hardest climb,” — this famous saying sums up the fascination of trekkers with the splendid wonders of mother nature.

Mountains have always been a source of amazement. Nothing beats the feeling of reaching the summit of a mountain and seeing the world below.

From the tiniest flowers to the most magnificent rocks, from cascading waterfalls to snowy peaks, and from colourful insects to the fragrance of pines, mountains are a perfect getaway for anyone who wants to find some solace.

Considering Karnataka’s famed Western Ghats, it has a wealth of mountains to visit.

A world of treks

One of the most commonly visited peaks and one of the highest in Karnataka, Kudremukh is located in Chikkamagaluru district. A 331-km drive from Bengaluru, the peak is well-known for its peculiar structure that resembles a horse’s face. This mountain’s shape can be viewed after trekking the peak for close to four hours.

Travellers take the path from Samse village, from where it leads to Lobo Mane, a famous landmark, over a scenic trail. Another commonly preferred route is through Kaikamba village.

The highest peak of Karnataka, Mullayanagiri, can also be found in Chikkamagaluru. The trek to this peak is a simple one that can refresh anyone’s mind. With cooling winds and the sound of birds singing, one finds themselves in the midst of a meandering forest. A small Shiva temple can be seen at the top of the hill. And the Western Ghats are visible at the summit point too.

Known as ‘trekker’s utopia’, the Kumara Parvatha is another peak that offers a lush respite in the mountains. The arduous journey to the peak poses a challenge to most.

However, others argue that the efforts are rewarded in the end. When one reaches the summit, you are surrounded by the splendour and serenity of the green trees of the Pushpagiri Wildlife Sanctuary.

The route to Kumara Parvatha begins at Subramanya, a tiny village known for the Kukke Subrahmanya temple in Dakshina Kannada. Also known as ‘Pushpagiri’, this peak is situated at 1,712 metres.

Miles away, nestled in the mountain ranges, lies another peak that can take you to the clouds. Kodachadri is one of the most enthralling trekking trails in Karnataka. It takes one through a charming hamlet environment with paddy fields, deep woods, beautiful grasslands and a breathtaking waterfall. Different shades of green can be witnessed here. Adding more life to these vibrant hues is the blue sky that can make anyone fall in love with nature. One can experience the feeling of walking around in the clouds, as the peak of the mountain is covered with mist.

Finally, for a short and spontaneous trek lies a peak less than 100 km from Bengaluru. Skandagiri, also known as Kalavara Durga, is situated at a height of 1,350 metres above sea level. Papagni temple, which is located in Kalavara village, is the starting point of the trek. Throughout the hiking route, travellers are treated with a magnificent view of the fortress located at the peak. The trail takes one through a maze of dense trees too.

The mountains of Karnataka are as rich and diverse as the state itself. It is time to pack your bags, for the mountains are calling.