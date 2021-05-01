These Hosapete youths saw the glass half full

Despite the hardships that Covid-19 has brought, Pruthvi Uppur and Keertan have taken up entrepreneurship in their native towns even in these challenging times.

Pruthvi, a Science graduate, and Keertan, an engineer, who worked in private companies in Bengaluru and Mysuru respectively, met again when they returned to their native Hosapete when the lockdown was announced in March 2020.

While both of them decided to stay back in their hometown to be with their families, Hosapete offered few job opportunities.

So these school friends decided to venture into a small business with less investment from their savings. While in Mysuru, Keertan often frequented a Tanduri Chai stall and was in love with the unique tea. So he suggested setting up an outlet of Tanduri Chai, the first-of-its-kind in Hosapete, and Pruthvi agreed.

Perfecting the skill

But with no experience in making Tanduri Chai (tea), both of them researched the method of brewing the tea powders and preparing the tea. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, they learnt it through the internet and also sourced the materials including the clay cups, Kulhads, and tea powder from various places across the country and perfected the skill of making Tanduri tea which has been gaining popularity in the country.

They then worked on the pricing and marketing aspects. Renting out a small outlet in Hosapete, they painted and decorated it using locally available natural materials and opened ‘Hampi Cafe, Tandoori Chai’ in February. And in just a month’s time, they had several people savouring their special tea along with some snacks at Rs 15 for half a cup. They also had people coming back for a second cup of Chai.

“Tea is an essential beverage and also a favourite way for the locals and tourists coming to Hampi to pass time. But we could attract people only if there was something unique in us and so, the idea of Tandoori Chai,” said Pruthvi.

Making of the tea

He explained that Tandori Chai varries from Masala Chai as the method of preparation here is different. They first preheat the clay cups (kulhads) in the tandoor (traditional oven) and then pour tea into the super-hot cup. The sizzling tea which overflows is collected in a bowl and will have a distinct earthy and smoky aroma/taste of the clay.

It is then served in another clay cup. They also add cardamom to it to give a nice flavour. Their use of clay cups also helps in reducing plastic waste.

Though the restrictions of the second wave of Covid has brought tough times again, they are optimistic that they will soon be able to reopen their Tandoori tea stall as the restrictions ease out and tourists begin coming in. In future, they plan to come up with various flavours of Tandori chai and offer a franchise to interested people so that they can expand their Tandoori Chai business to other places as well.