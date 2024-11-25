14-time Olympic medalist Emma McKeon retires from swimming

<p>Sydney: Emma McKeon, Australia's most decorated Olympian, announced her retirement from competitive swimming on Monday.</p><p>McKeon holds the Australian record of 14 Olympic medals — six of them gold — won over three Summer Olympics, while her seven-medal haul at Tokyo 2020 is the most ever by a female swimmer at a single Games and equal most for any female athlete from any sport at a single Olympics.</p><p>The 30-year-old McKeon had previously hinted that the 2024 Paris Games — where she won gold in the 4 x 100m freestyle relay — would be her final Olympics, but she had not said whether she would continue to swim competitively.</p>.Sindhu, Lakshya eye titles at Syed Modi International.<p>“I am proud of myself for giving my swimming career absolutely everything, both physically and mentally. I wanted to see what I was capable of, and I did,” McKeon said on social media.</p><p>“Swimming has given me so much. From the dream igniting at 5 years old, right through to my third Olympic games - I have so many lessons, experiences, friendships and memories that I am so thankful for.”</p>. <p>McKeon's 14 medals came across the Rio 2016, Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Games, with six Olympic gold, three silver and five bronze.</p><p>She's second only to Katie Ledecky in terms of Olympic swimming gold medals won. The American has won nine across four Olympics in her tally of 14.</p><p>“Emma has added her own incredible chapter to Australia's history at the Olympic Games,” Australian Olympic Committee President Ian Chesterman said in a written statement.</p><p>“Emma has been an extraordinary athlete who has etched herself a special place in Australian sporting landscape, particularly through her success at the Olympics.</p><p>“Her performances during Tokyo were particularly stunning. Emma is recognised not just in Australia, but around the world, as one of the greatest Olympians ever."</p>