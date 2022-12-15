1st Test, Day 2: India 348/7 against Bangladesh at lunch

India were 348 for seven at lunch on the second day of the opening Test against Bangladesh here on Thursday.
R Ashwin made 40 not out to drive India ahead after overnight batter Shreyas Iyer was dismissed for 86 in the morning session.
At the break, Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav (21) were at the crease.
Brief Score:
India: 348 for 7 in 120 overs (Shreyas Iyer 86, R Ashwin 40; Taijul Islam 3/100).
