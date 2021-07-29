2 Tokyo Games-related staff hospitalised: Organisers

2 Tokyo Games-related staff hospitalised: Organisers

The cases are the first known Covid-19 hospitalisations at the pandemic-hit Games

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  • Jul 29 2021, 09:52 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2021, 12:14 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two Games-related people from overseas with Covid-19 have been hospitalised but neither case is serious, Tokyo 2020 spokesman Masa Takaya said on Thursday.

The cases are the first known Covid-19 hospitalisations at the pandemic-hit Games, which is in its sixth day of competition and runs till Aug. 8.

Athletes and other attendees have flooded into Tokyo from around the world and are subject to a testing regime to identity and isolate positive cases. The capital city is in a state of emergency with coronavirus infections at a record high.

Organisers declined to provide further details on the two cases citing privacy concerns.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Tokyo Games
Tokyo 2020
Coronavirus
Covid-19

What's Brewing

Puberty not sole factor in transgender eligibility: IOC

Puberty not sole factor in transgender eligibility: IOC

How cities around the world are uprooting urban jungles

How cities around the world are uprooting urban jungles

Netflix is set to roll out games to stream, here's why

Netflix is set to roll out games to stream, here's why

How to reclaim your old ways post-Covid

How to reclaim your old ways post-Covid

Pandemic takes toll on athletes' mental health at Tokyo

Pandemic takes toll on athletes' mental health at Tokyo

Why is the Assam-Mizoram dispute getting out of hand?

Why is the Assam-Mizoram dispute getting out of hand?

DH Toon | 'Even one day is a long time in politics!'

DH Toon | 'Even one day is a long time in politics!'

How the Olympics captures athletic performances

How the Olympics captures athletic performances

Did you know? Stars too have their 'mid-life crisis'

Did you know? Stars too have their 'mid-life crisis'

Sponge structures may be Earth's oldest animal life

Sponge structures may be Earth's oldest animal life

 