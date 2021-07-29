2 Tokyo Games-related staff hospitalised: Organisers

Two Games-related people from overseas with Covid-19 have been hospitalised but neither case is serious, Tokyo 2020 spokesman Masa Takaya said on Thursday.

The cases are the first known Covid-19 hospitalisations at the pandemic-hit Games, which is in its sixth day of competition and runs till Aug. 8.

Athletes and other attendees have flooded into Tokyo from around the world and are subject to a testing regime to identity and isolate positive cases. The capital city is in a state of emergency with coronavirus infections at a record high.

Organisers declined to provide further details on the two cases citing privacy concerns.