2nd ODI: Sri Lanka opts to bat first against India at Eden Gardens

Sri Lanka won the toss, elected to bat first against India in the second ODI at Eden Gardens on Thursday.

India XI: R Sharma (c), S Gill, V Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), S Iyer, H Pandya, A Patel, U Malik, K Yadav, M Shami, M Siraj.

Sri Lanka XI: N Fernando, K Mendis (wk), A Fernando, D D Silva, C Asalanka, D Shanaka (c), W Hasaranga, C Karunaratne, D Wellalage, K Rajitha, L Kumara.

More to follow...