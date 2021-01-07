3rd Test: Australia 93-1 at Tea on Day 1 against India

3rd Test: Australia 93-1 at Tea on Day 1 against India

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 07 2021, 11:23 ist
  • updated: Jan 07 2021, 11:23 ist
Australia's Will Pucovski celebrates after scoring a half-century (50 runs) during the first day of the third cricket Test match between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney on January 7, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo

On day 1 of the third Test against India, Australia scored 93-1 at Tea on Day 1. 

The match resumed as the sun shone brightly after a four-hour rain interruption on the opening day of the third Test between India and Australia here on Thursday.

Groundsmen at the Sydney Cricket Ground worked relentlessly, including using a blower to go with the super-shopper, to get the surface ready for resumption at 3 pm local time.

The scheduled close of play has been extended to 6.30 pm with extra 30 minutes permitted to ensure minimum overs.

Earlier, young India pacer Mohammed Siraj dismissed the returning David Warner to leave Australia at 21 for one before the inclement weather stopped play barely seven overs into the first day's action.

The home team batted only 7.1 overs when play was interrupted at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Siraj sent back Warner (5) when he had the seasoned opener caught behind by Cheteshwar Pujara at first slip in the fourth over, giving India their first breakthrough before the heavens opened up.

Australia
India
Cricket

