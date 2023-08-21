4th medium pacer and backup batter among areas India must prioritise before World Cup, says Karthik

"We have Jasprit (Bumrah), we have (Mohammed) Shami and we have (Mohammed) Siraj. We are sure about all of these three, but who is going to be the fourth?"

"Is it going to be Shardul Thakur? Is it going to be Prasidh Krishna? Mukesh Kumar? Or are you going to go for the pace of Umran Malik?"

Considering the middle order, especially the finisher's slot, Karthik called for rookie Tilak Varma as a viable option, besides keeping Suryakumar Yadav in the fray.