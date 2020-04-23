7-yr-old Pari Sharma leaves cricket pros stumped with her skill

Ask any cricketer or read any interview of a pro cricketer, and they will say that building skill takes dedication and a serious amount of elbow grease.

But little Pari Sharma, merely 7 years of age, has left many of those pros stumped with her skills in a video that has gone viral.

The video, clocking in at about 1 minute, was uploaded on ESPNCricinfo's Twitter, showing Pari Sharma flexing some serious footwork as she makes quick, precise shots with her bat.

Timing 👌

Footwork 💪

Shots 🤩 7-year-old Pari Sharma is full of talent! pic.twitter.com/tTy6QDt24l — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) April 21, 2020

Several pro cricketers, including England's Alexandra Hartley and Michael Vaughan, were mighty impressed by her skill, and showered praise upon her.

Does Pari Sharma do 1-1s?? Asking for a mate. https://t.co/qaD8l8LPn2 — Alexandra Hartley (@AlexHartley93) April 22, 2020