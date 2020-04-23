7-yr-old Pari Sharma leaves cricket pros stumped

7-yr-old Pari Sharma leaves cricket pros stumped with her skill

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 23 2020, 10:53 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2020, 11:19 ist
Pari Sharma. Photo: Facebook/ESPNcricinfo

Ask any cricketer or read any interview of a pro cricketer, and they will say that building skill takes dedication and a serious amount of elbow grease.

But little Pari Sharma, merely 7 years of age, has left many of those pros stumped with her skills in a video that has gone viral.

The video, clocking in at about 1 minute, was uploaded on ESPNCricinfo's Twitter, showing Pari Sharma flexing some serious footwork as she makes quick, precise shots with her bat.

 

 

Several pro cricketers, including England's Alexandra Hartley and Michael Vaughan, were mighty impressed by her skill, and showered praise upon her.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cricket
sports
Michael Vaughan
Comments (+)

