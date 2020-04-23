7-yr-old Pari Sharma leaves cricket pros stumped with her skill

Ask any cricketer or read any interview of a pro cricketer, and they will say that building skill takes dedication and a serious amount of elbow grease.
But little Pari Sharma, merely 7 years of age, has left many of those pros stumped with her skills in a video that has gone viral.
The video, clocking in at about 1 minute, was uploaded on ESPNCricinfo's Twitter, showing Pari Sharma flexing some serious footwork as she makes quick, precise shots with her bat.
Timing 👌
Footwork 💪
Shots 🤩
7-year-old Pari Sharma is full of talent! pic.twitter.com/tTy6QDt24l
— ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) April 21, 2020
Several pro cricketers, including England's Alexandra Hartley and Michael Vaughan, were mighty impressed by her skill, and showered praise upon her.
Does Pari Sharma do 1-1s??
Asking for a mate. https://t.co/qaD8l8LPn2
— Alexandra Hartley (@AlexHartley93) April 22, 2020
Have a look at this video .. Pari Sharma .. 7 yrs old .. Her movements are as good as it gets 👍👍👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/yeVGd9svKb
— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 22, 2020
I do feel afraid: Workers disinfect COVID-19 hotspots
Smog back in China after air improved due to lockdowns
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner
Here's why these two AP districts are COVID-19 free
'Migrant worker remittances to fall 20% amid COVID-19'
2019 was Europe's hottest year ever: EU
Humans to blame for COVID-19 and other 'zoonoses'
Bengaluru may see second coronavirus wave: Study
Karnataka to partially relax lockdown from April 23
India running out of oil storage space as demand falls