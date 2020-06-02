9-time motorcycling world champion Ubbiali dead at 90

9-time motorcycling world champion Ubbiali dead at 90

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 02 2020, 20:04 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2020, 20:04 ist
Credit: Getty Images

Nine-time motorcycling world champion Carlo Ubbiali, who raced in the first world championship in 1949 and later dominated the 125 and 250cc categories, has died aged 90, Italian media reported on Tuesday.

The third most successful Italian rider of all time, after Giacomo Agostini and Valentino Rossi, Ubbiali won six 125cc titles and three in the bigger category.

He won 39 of the 74 races he entered (26 in 125cc), mostly on an Italian MV Agusta in an era before the emergence of Japanese manufacturers.

Nicknamed 'The Fox', the Bergamo-based rider was also successful in the Isle of Man TT races with five victories. He retired in 1960.

"I was 10 years old when he was winning everything and I dreamed of being like him one day," said 15-times world champion Agostini, 77.

"He was an example, an incentive and a source of inspiration for me. A true point of reference."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Italy

What's Brewing

Monkeys, ferrets offer clues in COVID-19 vaccine race

Monkeys, ferrets offer clues in COVID-19 vaccine race

Can you catch COVID-19 from delivered packages?

Can you catch COVID-19 from delivered packages?

'We'll take up reforms to change post-COVID-19 India'

'We'll take up reforms to change post-COVID-19 India'

No evidence of COVID-19 losing potency: WHO, experts

No evidence of COVID-19 losing potency: WHO, experts

Can coronavirus outbreaks be seasonal?

Can coronavirus outbreaks be seasonal?

 