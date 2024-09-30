A golf nerd finds her footing on the greens

The golf nerd, when not on Tour, is seen engrossed in adding ammunition to her game either at DLF or back home at the Karnataka Golf Association.

The latest skills, according to Purohit, are developing the ability to hit fades (ball flight curves from left to right) as Jasmine is more of a draw player (ball flight curves from right to left) or the awareness of hitting the ball (and not roll it) for putts that are 30-feet or more.