A moment of reckoning, renaissance for Indian sports

A lanky 18-year-old from Chennai made front-page headlines by storming into the final at the FIDE Chess World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan, after defeating the World number 2 (Hikaru Nakamura) and World number 3 (Fabiano Caruana) along the way. Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa went toe-to-toe with World number 1 Magnus Carlsen for the title before losing in the tie-breaker to finish with a silver. In the process, Praggu qualified for the Candidates tournament, the winner of which will challenge reigning champion Ding Liren at the FIDE World Championships next year.