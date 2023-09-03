A moment of reckoning, renaissance for Indian sports

Three athletes from three different disciplines, competing in three different countries, made India proud by finishing on the podium of their respective world meets in the same week.
A lanky 18-year-old from Chennai made front-page headlines by storming into the final at the FIDE Chess World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan, after defeating the World number 2 (Hikaru Nakamura) and World number 3 (Fabiano Caruana) along the way. Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa went toe-to-toe with World number 1 Magnus Carlsen for the title before losing in the tie-breaker to finish with a silver. In the process, Praggu qualified for the Candidates tournament, the winner of which will challenge reigning champion Ding Liren at the FIDE World Championships next year.
Two days later, a 31-year-old shuttler from Thiruvananthapuram, with his left shoulder taped heavily, downed World number 1 Viktor Axelsen in a thrilling three-game quarterfinal to confirm a medal at the badminton World Championships in Copenhagen, Denmark. H S Prannoy went on to lose the semifinal to World number 3, K Vitidsarn, but claimed a bronze to take India’s medal tally at the event to 14.
The cherry on the cake came last Sunday evening when a 25-year-old from Panipat, now an Olympic champ, extended his domination in the javelin throw by clinching the only gold missing from his cabinet. Neeraj Chopra, with a throw of 88.17 m, became the first Indian to win a gold at the athletics World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
These three events underlined that there is more to Indian sports now than just cricket. This is not another cricket-bashing copy, but a celebration of India's massive strides in other sports.
Sure, there were the men’s hockey teams winning eight gold, one silver and two bronze medals at the Olympics and a few isolated wins and heroic defeats that made for glorious stories from the previous century. But to a large extent, the country rarely found sporting moments to rejoice about, apart from those on the cricket field.
Besides Chopra's gold at the athletics' Worlds, there was nothing unusual about Prannoy and Praggu's feats for they were not unprecedented. But what is different now is the consistency with which Indian athletes put themselves in contention for the highest accolades.
Over the last decade or so, a wind of change has swept across the sporting landscape of India. All of a sudden, the barely-spoken about ‘other sports’ community has emerged from the shadows and has become the new unlikely hero in bringing the country's populace together.
Chess, badminton, athletics and an array of other disciplines have seen our athletes make a mark consistently in what is now being described as the beginning of a golden era for Indian sports.