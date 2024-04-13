A top podium finish in doping

There are many reasons why many minors consume prohibited substances. A significant number of Indian athletes, especially in disciplines like athletics, wrestling or boxing, come from extremely modest backgrounds and sports is a way out of poverty. Many, whose families scrounge for one meal a day, just want to use sports to get a government job in sports quota that would secure their lives. Deep inside they know they are not cut for the elite and a medal at state or national championships is all they aspire for as that would get them employment. A job that guarantees food on the table and health benefits for them and family is all they aspire for. For the more privileged kids, success in sports is a way to get educational scholarships either at home or abroad. Their ambitions are to get an engineering, medicine or masters degree.