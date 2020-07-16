Ace para-badminton player dies of Covid-19

Ace para-badminton player Ramesh Tikaram dies of Covid-19

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 16 2020, 22:07 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2020, 22:07 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Arjuna awardee and ace para-badminton player Ramesh Tikaram died of coronavirus in a hospital here on Thursday, Para-Badminton India president N C Sudhir said.

"We are sorry to inform you that Ramesh Tikaram passed away this afternoon..." Sudhir said in a statement. Talking to PTI, he said the 51-year-old player, who had fever and cough, was admitted to a private hospital on June 29.

The player is survived by a wife and two children, said Sudhir. One of the sportsman's friends K Y Venkatesh said Tikaram was instrumental in bringing the international para-badminton tournament to the country in 2001.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

COVID-19
Coronavirus
Badminton

What's Brewing

Who can make Donald Trump miserable this fall?

Who can make Donald Trump miserable this fall?

Here's how the cyber attack on Twitter unfolded

Here's how the cyber attack on Twitter unfolded

Covid-19 & controversy: Trump faces political turmoil

Covid-19 & controversy: Trump faces political turmoil

DH Podcast | The Lead: State of Covid-19 in Bengaluru

DH Podcast | The Lead: State of Covid-19 in Bengaluru

Here's why foetuses rarely get Covid-19

Here's why foetuses rarely get Covid-19

 