Activists calls for more investment in parasports following India's historic paralympics medal haul

New Delhi: Disability rights activists and organisations are calling for increased investment in parasports following India's record-breaking performance at the Paris Paralympics, where the nation's athletes clinched 29 medals, surpassing the previous best tally at the Tokyo Games.

Arman Ali, a prominent disability rights activist and executive director of the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP), emphasised the struggle faced by Persons with Disabilities (PwD) in the country, both in sports and daily life.

"We perform better because we have no other choice — it's survival for us. Whether it's about securing a job or excelling in sports, we fight with the lack of basic facilities," Ali told PTI, pointing out the challenges para-athletes face in accessing adequate training venues.

Ali questioned the disparity in media coverage for para-athletes compared to cricketers, stating, "Would they get the same recognition as cricketers do, whether it is advertising or media attention?”

Ali also urged for more initiatives not just in major cities such as Delhi and Mumbai but also in rural areas, stressing that despite paying taxes and living in a free country, disabled individuals are often overlooked when it comes to policymaking and infrastructure.