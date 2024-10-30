Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesports

Adapting to Mumbai pitch key to New Zealand hopes of whitewash, says Stead

The last time India were blanked in a home series was in 2000 when they lost 2-0 to South Africa.
Reuters
Last Updated : 30 October 2024, 07:21 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 October 2024, 07:21 IST
Indian Cricket teamCricketNew ZealandIndia vs New Zealand

Follow us on :

Follow Us