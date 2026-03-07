Menu
AFC Women's Asian Cup: India lose 11-0 to Japan as Miyazawa, Ueki score hat-tricks

Miyazawa capped ‌off the rout by completing her own hat-trick ‌in the 81st minute, sealing an 11-0 scoreline that ‌highlighted the gulf in class between Asia's highest-ranked team ‌in the world.
Last Updated : 07 March 2026, 14:27 IST
Published 07 March 2026, 14:27 IST
