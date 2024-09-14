AI in sports: Opportunities & challenges

Bengaluru: Remember ‘The Police’? You know, that English band from the 1970s which came up with the tear-jerker of a ballad called ‘Every Breath You Take’? Remember the opening lines to that song?

‘Every breath you take, And every move you make, Every bond you break, Every step you take, I'll be watching you. Every single day, And every word you say, Every game you play, Every night you stay, I'll be watching you.’

While the aforementioned lines are often hailed as part of one of the greatest love songs of all time, those very lines tend to sound intrusive - invasive even - to the tune of age, occasion and curiosity.