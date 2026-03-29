<p>Bengaluru: The All India Football Federation's Executive Committee took a cautious stance on the two bids for the 20-year commercial rights of the Indian Super League package as it wants to study both the bids before declaring the winner.</p>.<p>Following the ExCo meeting, chaired by Kalyan Chaubey, at the AIFF headquarters in New Delhi, the body directed KMPG, the firm that manages the monetisation and tender process for its commercial rights, to prepare a report that compares and evaluates the bids after presentation from the bidders.</p>.<p>The body confirmed the same through a statement.</p>.<p>"After detailed deliberations, the Executive Committee decided that KPMG will prepare comprehensive comparison tables to evaluate the feasibility, financial structure and key technical aspects of the bids," the AIFF said in a statement.</p>.<p>As reported earlier, Genius Sports offered the biggest bid of Rs 2129 crore for with 5% annual increment while FanCode offered Rs 1,190 crore for the same period. </p>.<p>The decision at the ExCo meeting showed a shift in stance after one of its members and ISL clubs demanded more transparency and clarity on deciding the commercial rights holder, while AIFF had earlier inclined towards the highest bidder.</p>.<p>The final decision will only be taken after voting by at least 75 per cent of the general body members.</p>