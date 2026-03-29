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AIFF takes cautious stance over commercial rights bids for ISL

Genius Sports offered the biggest bid of Rs 2129 crore for with 5% annual increment while FanCode offered Rs 1,190 crore for the same period.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 17:51 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 17:51 IST
sportsFootballIndian Super League

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