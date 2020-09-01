All 13 members of CSK contingent test Covid-19 negative, training likely to start on Sept 4: CSK CEO

All 13 members of CSK contingent test Covid-19 negative

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 01 2020, 17:16 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2020, 17:16 ist

All 13 members of the Chennai Super Kings contingent, who tested positive for Covid-19 early last week, have come out negative in the latest tests, the IPL team's CEO K S Viswanathan told PTI on Tuesday.

India seamer Deepak Chahar and India A batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad were among the 13 who tested positive for Covid-19 and are in a 14-day quarantine.

"Yes, all 13 members have tested negative for Covid-19. They will have to undergo another test on Thursday, September 3. We are likely to start training on Friday, September 4," Viswanathan said from Dubai where the team is based right now.

"Deepak and Ruturaj will complete their 14-day quarantine and then join training after two negative tests as per protocol," he added.

The IPL starts on September 19. 

