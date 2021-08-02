America's Allman wins women's Olympic discus gold

Valarie Allman gave the United States their first track and field gold of the Tokyo Olympics, on the fourth day of competition, as she won the women's discus on Monday.

The 26-year-old won gold with a best mark of 68.98 metres with Germany's Kristin Pudenz taking silver (66.86m) and Yaime Perez of Cuba bronze (65.72m).

Two-time defending champion Sandra Perkovic of Croatia finished fourth.

