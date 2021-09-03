Amit Shah to honour Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu

Amit Shah to honour Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu

Chanu had clinched a silver medal in weightlifting in the 49kg category at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 03 2021, 19:15 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2021, 19:15 ist
Mirabai Chanu. Credit: AFP Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will felicitate Olympic silver medal winner Mirabai Chanu on Saturday for bringing laurels for the country in weightlifting.

The 27-year-old sportsperson, appointed as an Additional Superintendent of Police in her home state Manipur after her recent win, will be honoured during the 51st Raising Day celebrations of the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD), a central government think tank.

"This is a small gesture by the BPR&D to welcome her (Saikhom Mirabai Chanu) to the fraternity on behalf of the Indian police," an official statement said.

Chanu had clinched a silver medal in weightlifting in the 49kg category that opened India's achievement account at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics.

During the event, the home minister will also give away trophies and medals for excellence in training to winner state and central police organisations and forces and will also award seven authors who wrote on policing subjects in Hindi, the statement said.

The BPRD, an organisation under the Ministry of Home Affairs, was founded in August, 1970.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mirabai Chanu
Amit Shah
Tokyo Olympics
Sports News

What's Brewing

A google search that started journey of Praveen Kumar

A google search that started journey of Praveen Kumar

'Money Heist' Part 5 begins on promising note

'Money Heist' Part 5 begins on promising note

Afghanistan war veteran wins second Paralympics gold

Afghanistan war veteran wins second Paralympics gold

Women like me are Taliban targets, says make-up artist

Women like me are Taliban targets, says make-up artist

Thailand upcycles bottles into Covid protective gear

Thailand upcycles bottles into Covid protective gear

 