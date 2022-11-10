An old rivalry renewed at the Kanteerava

Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal - a fixture that was a potential title-decider in the I-League days. There was a rivalry and a needle to the contest, and by all accounts that will remain, but when the Kolkata giants return to the Sree Kanteerava Stadium after a gap of half a decade this will be a contest between two teams trying to find their footing in the Indian Super League.

Bengaluru are unbeaten against EB in their last three games, but that was in the eerie silence of the bio-bubble. On Friday, the stadium will be packed with emotions. And the home side will count on the good vibes and memories for inspiration.

It was their 3-1 comeback win at home that proved the catalyst to their title win in 2016. The incident with then-teenaged Malswamzuala - who made a mistake for the first goal and earned redemption with a 30-yard strike later in the game - laid the foundation for their AFC Cup final run soon after. A moment termed pivotal by captain Sunil Chhetri.

East Bengal, on their part, will hope to repeat the result - a 3-1 win - when they last played at the Kanteerava in 2017, two goals coming from former BFC striker Robin Singh.

Neither team can afford a loss while a win here can potentially resurrect their fumbling season. Bengaluru, one point and two places ahead of their opponents, at eighth has not won since the opening weekend against NorthEast United. Interestingly, EB’s only win has also come against NEUFC.

Solid at the back, BFC have found goals hard to come by, with just two goals in four games. The fixtures have not been kind and at least for the next two away games, looks set to continue that way.

It would seem the near two-week break has come at the right time for head coach Simon Grayson.

“We have had a lot of injuries. It (the break) has come at a good time for us. Players have worked very hard on tactical, technical and conditioning work and overall we are very pleased with what we have done,” he said ahead of the game. “We need to be better at the top-end of the field in supplying them (attackers). We could have Ronaldo and Messi but if we don't get them the right balls, they won't get the service they thrive on.”

Creativity has been lacking for Bengaluru and Grayson will be hoping that Javi Hernandez, returning from injury, can make a difference while Chhetri, too often missing in games though never for lack of effort, will be hoping to find his scoring boots.

With neither team expected to play edge-of-the-seat football, the match will likely be a cagey affair with a defensive lapse or a moment of individual skill making the difference, if at all. Stephen Constantine’s teams are known for their defensive discipline and this East Bengal team is no different. Their candidate for the difference maker will be another BFC old boy - Cleiton Silva.