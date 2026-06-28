Ancy Sojan, Sarvesh Kushare shine at National Inter-State Athletics Championships

<p>Bhubaneswar: In another memorable day in Indian athletics, two long-awaited national records came down as long jumper Ancy Sojan and high jumper Sarvesh Kushare took their game to a new level at the National Inter-State Athletics Championships here on Saturday.</p>.<p>Asian Games silver medallist Ancy, who has been in hot form throughout the season, leapt to a 6.88 metre on a sultry evening to surpass legendary Anju Bobby George’s record of 6.83.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, India’s leading high jumper Sarvesh Kushare made history by becoming the first Indian to cross 2.30 metre as he obliterated the previous best Indian mark of 2.29 by Tejaswin Shankar.</p>.<p>Both the athletes reset the national records after comfortably going past the Asian Games qualification mark.</p>.<p>Sarvesh was in a league of his own as he cleared the unprecedented mark, while Tamil Nadu’s Aadarsh Ram (2.27) and Karnataka’s Jesse Sandesh (2.19) joined in to cheer their rival after breaching the Asiad mark.</p>.<p>“This was the result of all the hard work we have done over the last 12 years,” said Sarvesh. “I often came close but missed it but today everything fell in place.”</p>.<p>Ancy, on the other hand, saw some quality competition in the final as UP’s Shaili Singh (6.67) and Lakshwadeep’s Mubassina Mohammed (6.53) managed big jumps of their to push their Kerala rival.</p>.<p>25-year-old Ancy, however, managed a splendid series of 6.73, X, 6.67, 6.72, 6.88 and 6.69 to dominate the night.</p>.<p>“I hope Anju ma’am will be proud of what I have achieved today and will support me,” said Ancy. “There are so many of the Indian jumpers who are doing well at the moment, I hope we Indians will be considered top quality at the world stage.”</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Yashas, Sneha qualify</p>.<p>400m hurdler Yashas Palaksha won Karnataka their third gold medal while also breaching the Asian Games qualification mark.</p>.<p>The 24-year-old Tumakuru athlete, who is currently the fastest hurdler in the country, won the men’s final in a photo finish with his perennial rival Santhosh T of Tamil Nadu at 49.14 seconds. Yashas also breached the 49.41 qualification time while resetting his own meet record. His state-mate Aryan took the bronze at 50.95.</p>.<p>Sneha SS, meanwhile, also cleared the Asiad mark with 11.65 seconds run that saw her take silver medal behind Maharashtra’s Sudeshna Shivankar.</p>.<p>Further Karnataka medals followed as Karishma Sanil (53.06) took silver in women’s javelin while finishing behind reigning Asian Games champion Annu Rani (56.74). However, none could breach the Asiad mark.</p>.<p>Another Karnataka 400m hurdler Sinchal Kaveramma (58.90 seconds) won bronze in the women’s final while Tamil Nadu’s Nithya Ramraj (56.07) dominated the event to a gold and Asiad qualification.</p>.<p><span class="bold">Results: 100m:</span> Animesh Kujur (Odi) 10.28, 1; Pranav Gurav (Mah) 10.39, 2; Laukik Melge (Mah) 10.43, 3.</p>.<p><span class="bold">400m Hurdles:</span> Yashas Palaksha (Kar) 49.14, 1; Santhosh T (TN) 49.14, 2; Aryan Kashyap (Kar) 50.95, 3.</p>.<p><span class="bold">1500m:</span> Yoonus Shah (Utt) 3:37.55, 1; Gulveer Singh (Utt) 3:38.31, 2; Rahul Baloda (Raj) 3:40.07, 3.</p>.<p><span class="bold">High Jump:</span> Sarvesh Kushare (Mah) 2.31m (NR: Old: 2.29m, Tejaswin Shankar, 2018), 1; Aadarsh Ram (Tam) 2.25m, 2; Jesse Sandesh (Kar) 2.19m, 3.</p>.<p><span class="bold">Shot Put:</span> Karanveer Singh (Pun) 20.49m, 1; Samardeep Gill (Mad) 20.40m, 2; Tajinderpal Toor (Pun) 20.27m, 3.</p>.<p><span class="bold">Women: 100m:</span> Sudeshna Shivankar (Mah) 11.59, 1; Sneha S S (Kar) 11.65, 2; Suba Dharsini S (Tam) 11.71, 3.</p>.<p><span class="bold">400m Hurdles:</span> R Vithya Ramraj (Tam) 56.07, 1; Anu R (Ker) 56.54, 2; Sinchal (Kar) 58.90, 3.</p>.<p><span class="bold">1500m: </span>Parul Chaudhary (Utt) 4:20.45, 1; Ankita (Utt) 4:20.78, 2; Pooja (Har) 4:21.48, 3.</p>.<p><span class="bold">Long Jump:</span> Ancy Sojan E (Ker) 6.88m (NR: Old: 6.83m, Anju Bobby George, 2004), 1; Shaili Singh (Utt) 6.67m, 2; Mubassina Mohammed (Lak) 6.53m, 3.</p>.<p><span class="bold">Javelin Throw:</span> Annu Rani (Utt) 56.74m, 1; Karishma Sanil (Kar) 53.06m, 2; Uma Choudhary (Raj) 53.06m, 3.</p>