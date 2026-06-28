Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesports

Ancy Sojan, Sarvesh Kushare shine at National Inter-State Athletics Championships

Asian Games silver medallist Ancy, who has been in hot form throughout the season, leapt to a 6.88 metre on a sultry evening to surpass legendary Anju Bobby George’s record of 6.83.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 19:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
Sarvesh Kushare became the first Indian to clear 2.30m height. DH Photo
Sarvesh Kushare became the first Indian to clear 2.30m height. DH Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 June 2026, 19:52 IST
Sports NewsAthletics

Follow us on :

Follow Us