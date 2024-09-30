Home
Animesh wins 200m race for his 2nd gold in Indian Open U23 Athletics Competition

Kujur clocked 20.65 seconds to win the men's 200m gold, bettering his own earlier meet record of 20.87 seconds set in 2023.
30 September 2024

