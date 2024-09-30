Animesh wins 200m race for his 2nd gold in Indian Open U23 Athletics Competition

<p>Patna: Odisha sprinter Animesh Kujur on Monday won the 200m dash final in a meet record time to add to his 100m gold as he was named the best male athlete of the Indian Open U23 Competition on the concluding day here.</p>.<p>Kujur clocked 20.65 seconds to win the men's 200m gold, bettering his own earlier meet record of 20.87 seconds set in 2023.</p>.<p>On Sunday, the 21-year-old Kujur had clocked 10.40 seconds to win the 100m dash gold.</p>.<p>Gujarat's Devyaniba Zala, who had won gold in 400m race with a time of 53.53 seconds on the opening day on Saturday, was adjudged the best female athlete of the meet.</p>.<p>Sudeshna Hanmant Shivankar of Maharashtra had emerged as the fastest female athlete, winning the 100m race with a time of 11.76 seconds.</p>