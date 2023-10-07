Home
Homesports

Archer Aditi bags individual bronze for, India's ninth medal in sport in Hangzhou

This is India's record ninth medal in archery, the country's best-ever performance at the Asian Games.
Last Updated 07 October 2023, 03:42 IST

Aditi Swami was not at her best but still outplayed Indonesia's Ratih Zilizati Fadhly in a one-sided women's compound individual bronze play-off to win a record ninth archery medal for India at the Asian Games, here on Saturday.

The 17-year-old Indian, who bagged the World Championship title in Berlin two months ago, dropped four points but that did not matter much as she won 146-140.

This is India's record ninth medal in archery, the country's best-ever performance at the Asian Games.

In the Incheon edition in 2014, India had won one gold, one silver and one bronze medal.

(Published 07 October 2023, 03:42 IST)
Sports NewsAsian Games

