Arsenal edge closer to league title with win over Burnley

<p>London: Arsenal put one hand on their first Premier League trophy since 2004 with a 1-0 home win over Burnley on Monday, with German forward Kai Havertz netting the winner from a corner.</p><p>The hosts started slowly against their already relegated opponents, wary that any slip-up would allow Manchester City the opportunity to capitalise when they play Bournemouth on Tuesday ahead of the final matchday at the weekend.</p>.Premier League | Leandro Trossard's late goal against West Ham United helps Arsenal edge close to title.<p>However, Arsenal began to apply more pressure and were ahead in the 37th minute when Havertz rose highest to head home from a Bukayo Saka corner.</p><p>Havertz was lucky to escape a red card in the second half when he caught Burnley midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu with a late studs-up challenge. A VAR review confirmed the referee's decision of a yellow card. Arsenal held on to lead the standings on 82 points, five ahead of City. </p>