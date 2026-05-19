Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesports

Arsenal edge closer to league title with win over Burnley

Havertz escaped a red card in the second ⁠half when ⁠he caught Burnley midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu with a late studs-up challenge.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 21:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 May 2026, 21:16 IST
FootballSports NewsArsenalBurnley

Follow us on :

Follow Us