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Ashique Kuruniyan injury adds to Bengaluru FC’s woes

Head Coach Pep Munoz admitted that lack of depth had hurt their chances but reiterated the point that he came to BFC with the objective to build the club for the next season.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 17:19 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 17:19 IST
India NewsBengaluruFootballSports NewsInjuryAshique Kuruniyan

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