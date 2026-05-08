<p>Bengaluru: With title hopes fast eroding, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru-fc">Bengaluru FC’s</a> Indian Super League campaign was handed a body blow with key players <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ashique-kuruniyan">Ashique Kuruniyan</a> and Nikhil Poojari out for the rest of the season due to injuries.</p>.<p>Forward Ashique, who featured in 10 of the 11 matches and scored three goals, will be out of action due to calf injury for at least a month. </p>.<p>Meanwhile Poojari, who suffered a hamstring injury in stalemate against Mumbai City FC at home last month, is yet to recover and may take 7-10 days to recover while the season folds on May 17.</p>.<p>While versatile veteran defender Rahul Bheke has to fill in in the last game for attack-minded right back Nikhil with Namgyal Bhutia available as the back-up, young winger Monirul Molla may step in for Ashique. </p>.Indian Super League: Bengaluru FC's title hopes on the edge.<p>The lack of depth is too apparent for the Blues, who entered the season with just two foreigners and will have to face a stiff challenge from joint leaders Jamshedpur FC (21 points from 11 matches) on Saturday.</p>.<p>BFC, placed seventh, have paid heavy price for their squad fallacies and find themselves four points away from the top with just two matches left to play while a AFC Champions League playoff spot is also at stake. Another unfavourable outcome means BFC will have little to cheer about this season.</p>.<p>Head Coach Pep Munoz, who remains in hunt for his first win at the club, admitted that lack of depth had hurt their chances but reiterated the point that he came to BFC with the objective to build the club for the next season.</p>.<p>“The club and I were on the same page when we agreed terms that we need to strengthen the squad in certain areas for the next season and efforts are already on to do so since the last few weeks,” said the coach.</p>