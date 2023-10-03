Asian Games: India's Annu Rani wins gold in women's javelin throw

India's Annu Rani on Tuesday bagged gold in the women's javelin throw event on the at Asian Games.

The 31-year-old Annu, who hails from Meerut, produced a season-best effort of 62.92m in her fourth attempt to win gold.

Sri Lankan Nadeesha Dilhan and China's Huihui Lyu claimed the silver and bronze with efforts of 61.57 and 61.29 respectively.

Hours before Rani's success, Indian athlete Parul Chaudhary won gold in the 5,000m race in the continental competition.