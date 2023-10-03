Asian Games: Parul Chaudhary wins gold in women's 5000m as India's medal tally climbs

India's Parul Chaudhary displayed tenacity and tremendous temperament to clinch a gold medal in the women’s 5000m at the Asian Games here on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old stayed in the top two before stepping up in the final moments to pip Japan's Ririka Hironaka for the top position with a timing of 15:14.75.

Mohammed Afsal Pulikkalakath fetched a silver in the men's 800m with a timing 1:48.43.

For Parul, it was a second medal at the continental championships after she had claimed a silver in the women’s 3000m Steeplechase on Monday.

Earlier, Vithya Ramraj, 25, came up with a timing of 55.68s to claim a bronze medal in women's 400m hurdles.