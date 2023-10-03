Asian Games: Parul, Annu win gold in separate events as India expands medal tally

Parul Chaudhary pulled off a heist for a sensational women's 5000m gold while Annu Rani conjured up her season-best performance to claim the top prize in women's javelin throw as Indian athletes bagged six medals from track and field at the Asian Games, here on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old Parul was behind Japan's Ririka Hironaka in the closing stage but stunned her rival with a stunning dash in the final 40 metres to claim the yellow metal with a timing of 15:14.75.

The stunning performance earned Parul her second medal in Hangzhou after claiming a silver in the women's 3000m Steeplechase on Monday.

Kazakhtan's Caroline Chepkoech Kipkirui won the bronze clocking 15:23.12.

The 31-year-old Annu, who hails from Meerut, produced a season-best effort of 62.92m in her fourth attempt to win gold.

Sri Lankan Nadeesha Dilhan and China's Huihui Lyu claimed the silver and bronze with efforts of 61.57 and 61.29 respectively.