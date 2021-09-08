Asian Youth Games postponed to 2022 due to Covid

Asian Youth Games in China postponed to 2022 due to Covid

The Games were due to be held in Shantou city in China's southern Guangdong province in November

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Sep 08 2021, 15:48 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2021, 15:48 ist

The Asian Youth Games, organised by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), have been postponed to December 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, local authorities said on Wednesday.

The Games were due to be held in Shantou city in China's southern Guangdong province in November.

The move is to "ensure the safety and health of athletes and all participants", a Shantou government department in charge of sports affairs said on Chinese social media, citing an announcement from OCA.

The statement did not offer details on the reasons behind the delay, but said the decision came after in-depth discussions among the Olympic Council of Asia, the Chinese Olympic Committee and a local committee responsible for organising the Games.

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng said on Friday that officials should make sure the Winter Olympics to be held in China in February next year will happen on time, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

The pandemic is a significant challenge to hosting the event, and virus control strategies should be targeted and scientific, Han said.

The Chinese leg of the Grand Prix of Figure Skating, originally scheduled from Nov. 4 to Nov.7 in the southwestern city of Chongqing, has been cancelled due to restrictions related to the Covid-19 pandemic, the International Skating Union (ISU) said last month.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

China
Covid-19
Sports News

What's Brewing

What Taliban’s interim PM choice means for Afghanistan

What Taliban’s interim PM choice means for Afghanistan

When a nuclear icebreaker stops at the North Pole

When a nuclear icebreaker stops at the North Pole

El Salvador’s Bitcoin adoption is off to a rocky start

El Salvador’s Bitcoin adoption is off to a rocky start

Taliban have formed new govt, but they can't print cash

Taliban have formed new govt, but they can't print cash

Diabetes most predominant co-morbidity in Bengalureans

Diabetes most predominant co-morbidity in Bengalureans

 