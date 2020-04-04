Athletes battling stress

No events to participate in. No gymnasiums to train. Long and slow days. The universal lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic is putting athletes at mental-health risk as they are forced to go into isolation, shunning their highly active lifestyles.

“A phase like this is very detrimental to an athlete and his/ her well being if they allow it to get to them,” said Divya Jain, Head of Psychological Services, Fortis Delhi. “Of course, there’s plenty of concern about health, and some of them are away from their families so there’s that worry. In general, there’s plenty of anxiety and concern,” she noted.

BN Gangadhar, Director and vice-chancellor of NIMHANS suggested not to put stress on their minds and it will lead to more anxiety. “It is imperative that people, more so athletes, realise that this is temporary,” said. “If there is one thing that I know, it’s that anxiety is the most infectious disease there is. Not only should everyone practice social distancing, but they should also practice distancing from social media because there is a lot on there that just isn’t true.”

The lockdown affects different sportspersons in different ways. While high-profile players feel suffocated from isolation, those at the bottom of the food chain worry about the resultant financial insecurity.

“Look at the situation, it’s a matter of survival and try to be as minimalistic as possible,” advised one of India’s top golfers Anirban Lahiri. “For a lot of self-employed people like me, it’s a huge loss of revenue so it’s bound to have serious ramifications, mentally and physically. It’s a dark phase because you don’t know when sporting activities will resume. As you know, for most of us golfers, every week is important. However, thankfully I’m in a decent position financially, so I’m not fretting too much about it.”

But not everyone is so lucky, especially those in disciplines that don’t attract many sponsors. “It is not a great time for any of the companies, they are not earning now with this lockdown and everything depends on sponsors, so yeah, it will have an impact on the sport,” said badminton ace H S Prannoy.

Former India cricketer and mental toughness coach at NCA, Sujith Somasunder, suggests athletes draw a plan during this hibernation to keep themselves fresh.

“A lot of them don’t have plans and that’s the danger,” he felt. “You should chart out a plan for yourself and not feel victimised. Also, when you mentally rehearse, say bowling, you can actually trigger relevant muscles. This neuro-muscular activity is internal in ensuring you return to the field feeling fresh.”

One of India’s leading women tennis players Ankita Raina is in sync with Somasunder’s views.

“My coach has been giving me some tasks each day plus there is a fitness schedule which keeps me occupied for 3-4 hours,” said Asian Games bronze medallist. “I’m doing some breathing techniques, watching my good matches, learning new skills and new topics to read every day. I think all of this will help mentally and evolve my personality.”

Resigned to the fact there’s no alternative apart from waiting for things to improve, badminton doubles specialist Chirag Shetty is coping well with the current situation. “I don’t remember which day or date it is right now. Every day is the same day for me now (laughs). I’m telling myself that nothing is in my hands and that these are extraordinary situations and nothing can be done.”