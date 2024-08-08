Athletes' gender row: The complex sex eligibility guidelines

It’s a simple test designed to measure the amount of testosterone in the sample of your blood. Typically, testosterone is referred to as a ‘male’ sex hormone, but females have the same hormone in smaller amounts. The testosterone range for men, typically, is 400 ng/ dL (nanograms per decilitre) for younger males, and between 15-70 ng/ DL for adult females. There is plenty of evidence to suggest that higher testosterone levels provide an athletic advantage to athletes. Therefore, it has become imperative to test the levels athletes operate in before events to see if they are injecting themselves with testosterone or if it’s naturally high in occurrence in their bodies. These ranges, however, tend to fluctuate significantly on a case-by-case basis. And that is exactly why there is a lot of ambiguity when it comes to testing for athletes. The IOC has previously stated that testosterone concentration must be less than 10 nmol/l (nanomiles per litre) for at least 12 months prior to and during competition as a threshold for female athletes’ participation. Naturally, both Khalif and Yu-Ting had to maintain numbers below that in order to qualify for the Olympics.