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Athletics Federation of India to begin 'SRY Gene Testing' from May

The four-day competition also serves as the final qualification trials for this year's Commonwealth Games and Asia U-23 Athletics Championships.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 19:21 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 19:21 IST
India NewsSports NewsAthletics Federation of India

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