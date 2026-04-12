<p>Bengaluru: The Athletics Federation of India have implemented mandatory 'SRY Gene Testing' for all female athletes, starting with the National Senior Athletics Federation Competitions in Ranchi in May.</p>.<p>The four-day competition also serves as the final qualification trials for this year's Commonwealth Games and Asia U-23 Athletics Championships. The tests will also be conducted at the National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships in Bhubaneshwar in June (final qualification trials for Asian Games), followed by the Youth and Open Nationals in Ludhiana and New Delhi, respectively.</p>.<p>The screening will be conducted through a cheek swab or blood sample for verification of the biological sex of the female athletes with a view to protecting fairness in competition.</p>.LA Olympics 2028| XX-XY divide: Eligibility vs Identity.<p class="title">The federation took the step in accordance with the World Athletics rules, which is a mandatory one-time SRY gene test for all female athletes, and came into effect in September last year. The International Olympic Committee also brought in a similar policy last month under ‘Protection of Female (Women’s) Category in Olympic Sport' and applies to the 2028 LA Olympics.</p>.<p class="title">The SRY (Sex-determining Region Y) Gene Test detects the presence of Y or male chromosomes in female athletes, leading to Differences in Sex Development (DSD) in an individual during puberty.</p>.<p class="title">As per IOC's policy, if an athlete tests positive, re-tests will be done to ascertain the outcome. A double positive will be followed by further testing to determine if an individual with certain types of DSD has an advantage or not while competing. </p>