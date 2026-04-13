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Army man Sawan Barwal comes out of ‘marathon’ shadow

However, Sawan’s long-time coach Yunus Khan, who also trains Gulveer and other army runners, was well aware of the talent and pitched the idea of the marathon for the Asian Games in Japan.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 17:58 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 17:58 IST
Sports NewsMarathon

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