<p>Bengaluru: Sawan Barwal has now become the biggest name in Indian marathon echelons as the 28-year-old Himachal runner didn’t just erase the nearly five-decade-old record (previously held by Shivnath Singh at 2:12:00) but also became the first Indian to clock a sub 2:12 timing; 2:11:58 seconds to be precise.</p>.<p>However, Sawan and marathon were not uttered in the same sentence until hours before Sunday’s Rotterdam Marathon. That’s because Sawan, a rising name in all long-distance running events, never ran a marathon and was largely overshadowed by Gulveer Singh in other events. </p>.<p>However, Sawan’s long-time coach Yunus Khan, who also trains Gulveer and other army runners, was well aware of the talent and pitched the idea of the marathon for the Asian Games in Japan.</p>.<p>“Since I have been training him from his ASI Pune days while he was a boy, I am aware of his weaknesses and strengths,” Yunus tells <span class="italic">DH</span>. “Last two seasons, he picked up really well, especially his long-distance training results were impressive, that’s when I suggested that if he runs a marathon, 2:10 is possible and will put him in the running for an Asian Games medal.”</p>.Ayush Shetty showed he belongs at this level: Vimal Kumar.<p>Sawan’s Sunday’s race was confirming all of that as at one point it became evident that the Army Havildar is on the course of a 2:10 finish. However, as it often turns out to be the case in long-distance running, Sawan’s endurance was tested at the fag end of the unforgiving event. A drop in temperature with the wind blowing left him all frozen.</p>.<p>“It felt smooth for most of the race and I thought the marathon is easier said than done as I was going for 2:10,” says Barwal from the Dutch city.</p>.<p>“However, the last two kilometres it all started going haywire as I started to feel colder with the wind blowing. I almost had a blackout after I poured some water on my head. Then I thought it’s all about crossing the line now.”</p>.<p>Born in the high-altitude terrains of Radda Bhanker village (12,774 feet above sea level) in Mandi district of Himachal, Sawan had the favoured conditions to develop as a runner and took up long-distance running when he was in Class 11.</p>.<p>Subsequently, success followed at the state and national levels, urging the youngster to take up the sport seriously. A crucial moment came when his elder brother, who also serves in the Indian army, brought him closer to the quality facilities of the Army Sports Institute in Pune.</p>.<p>The youngster soon impressed coach Yunus with his talent during the scouting days after Sawan mustered the courage to speak to the coach to train him. Success, however, didn’t come immediately he went through the rigours of the Indian circuit. </p>.<p>Finding a sponsor in the Reliance Foundation Youth Sports turned out to be the crucial aid as Sawan found exposure of competing in races abroad in recent years; rubbing shoulders with foreign athletes. A further breakthrough was made with acclaimed US coach Simmons coming on board in a bigger role with AFI.</p>.<p>Presently, Simmons, along with Yunus, trains the Indian runners from Colorado Springs and have made the objectives clear for Sawan, who is all set to return to his training base in Kunoor to start his preparation for next marathon at the Asiad.</p>.<p>“2:10 remains unfinished business and I hope to achieve that at the Asian Games. It won’t be easy in Japan but I will try my best to become the first Indian marathon runner to win a medal,” concludes Sawan.</p>