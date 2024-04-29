Indian Grand Prix-1: Athletes eye Olympic marks

Shaili, the gifted 20-year-old who trains under Robert Bobby George, has been tipped for bigger things given her steady rise in the circuit. While the Paris mark is 6.86 metres, Shaili, who won a silver at the Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok last year, has only a personal best of 6.76M. Whether she can uncork something special and show that she indeed is one for the future, remains to be seen.