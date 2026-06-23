National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships: Big names gather with Asiad on mind

<p>Bhubaneswar: The elite names of Indian athletics -- barring Neeraj Chopra, Gurindervir Singh and Tejaswin Shankar -- have assembled in Bhubaneswar with a singular aim: breach the Asian Games qualification mark.</p>.<p>The five-day National Inter-State Championships serves as the final trials for those who haven't met participation criteria across national and state meets. Beyond qualification, it is also a battle for supremacy among India's 28 states and eight Union Territories. Yet, with the Asian Games looming -- a stage where India has traditionally thrived -- qualification marks remain the overriding focus.</p>.Indian Athletics Series 8: Yashas P, Prakurthi Rao run to gold.<p>Expectations have only heightened after the fireworks at the Commonwealth Games trials in Ranchi last month. National records fell at a remarkable rate, including three within a couple of hours on the penultimate day. Sprinters and field athletes alike -- Vishal TK in the 400m, Tejaswin Shankar in decathlon, Gurindervir in the 100m, and pole vaulters Dev Meena and Kuldeep Singh -- pushed their disciplines into new territory.</p>.<p>Even with many of those record-breakers in the fray, there is cautious optimism for another record spree. The conditions in Bhubaneswar are far from ideal. Temperatures are expected to hover around 35 degrees, and the oppressive humidity, even with intermittent monsoon showers forecast, could make peak performance difficult.</p>.<p>The mood is further tempered by the absence of India's fastest man, Gurindervir, who has opted out to focus on his CWG preparations. In his absence, the spotlight shifts to his Reliance Foundation team-mate and former national record holder Animesh Kujur, who will be eager to capitalise on home conditions. He starts as a strong favourite in the sprints, including the men's 200m final on the opening day. The competition remains intense with Harjit Singh, who clocked a wind-assisted 10.17 earlier this month, entering his name in a strong field. </p>.<p>Karnataka's former national record holder Manikanta Hoblidhar could make a return after recovering from injury, though his participation remains uncertain.</p>.<p>Karnataka, in particular, arrive with a formidable 48-member squad, though they will miss in-form long jumper Lokesh Sathyanathan, who has been called back by Tarleton University in the United States.</p>.<p>Despite that setback, the state boasts a strong contingent across disciplines with athletes such as Krishik M in the 110m hurdles, Prakruthi R Rao and Unnathi Aiyappa in the women's sprint, Yashas P in the 400m hurdles, and the experienced quarter-milers MR Poovamma and Vijayalakshmi will all be in contention for medals and qualification marks. </p>.<p>Distance runners Shailesh Kushwaha and Shivaji Parashuram further bolster their chances. Shivaji, in fact, will be in action on the opening day, taking on 5000m favourite Gulveer Singh, a multiple national record holder. </p>.<p>The women's 200m also promises intrigue, with Karnataka's Unnathi and Prakruthi looking to carry forward their form from the state meet, where the former clocked a record 23.10 seconds; the fastest in India in five years.</p>.<p>Adding further interest to the 200m is the return of Jyothi Yarraji as the national record holder in the 100m hurdles is making her comeback after a long injury lay-off following an ACL tear.</p>.<p class="ListBody"><span class="bold"><strong>Day 1 schedule: Men:</strong></span> 5000m (Final) 5:30 am; 100m Decathlon (100m) 6:30 am; 200m (Round 1) 7:10 am; Decathlon (long jump) 7:25 am; Decathlon (shot put) 08:30 am; Pole Vault (final) 4:30 pm; Decathlon (high jump) 4:40 pm; Decathlon (400m) 6:10 pm; 800m (Round 1) 6:20 pm; 200m (semifinal) 5:45 pm; 200m (final) 07:30 pm.</p>.<p class="ListBody"><span class="bold"><strong>Women:</strong></span> 200m (Round 1) 6:45 am; Hammer Throw (final) 5:00 pm; 200m (semifinal) 5:20 pm; Triple Jump (Final) 5:55 pm; 800m (Round 1) 6:50 pm; 200m (Final) 7:20 pm; 5000m (Final) 7:40 pm.</p>